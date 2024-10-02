Advertisement
    SHIB Lead Kusama Endorses Key Upcoming Shiba Inu Event, SHIB Holders Excited

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead developer mentions key approaching SHIB conference that is just month away
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 8:11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Mysterious SHIB lead known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama has gained SHIB army’s attention by posting a tweet about the approaching ShibaCon – an important blockchain conference hosted by the Shiba Inu team.

    ShibaCon event looms on horizon

    ShibaCon is to take place in Bangkok, Thailand and will last for slightly more than a week – from November 5 to November 15.

    It will take place at roughly the same time as the annual DevCon event in Bangkok – between November 7 and November 17.

    Numerous leaders of the blockchain industry, including DeFi and NFTs, Web3, gaming, will visit the event to become keynote speakers and arrange discussions on various important topics. There will also be various opportunities for networking for developers, influencers, content makers, etc, to meet like-minded individuals and exchange experience with them.

    In the comments to Kusama’s tweet, the Shiba Inu community reacted with enthusiasm, anticipating the start of the event. Some users regretted that tickets cannot be bought using Shibarium tokens – SHIB, BONE or LEASH – and via Shibarium too.

    Shiba Inu price action

    This week, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB faced high volatility. On Tuesday, it suddenly plunged by more than 12%, dropping from $0.00001840 to the $0.00001612 mark. This major decline hit, first of all, Bitcoin with the whole cryptocurrency market following it. Bitcoin and the stock market were hit by the negative pivot in the geopolitical situation in the Middle East that occurred this week.

    Over the past 24 hours, the situation has slightly changed for the better for SHIB – it has staged an increase of 4.7% and at the time of writing this material is changing hands at $0.00001688.

    On Tuesday, Bitcoin crashed by roughly 5%, falling from the $63,900 zone to $60,750. By now, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has partly recovered its losses by rising 1.62% to reach the $61,730 level, where it is currently trading.

    SHIB burn rate below zero

    During the period of the last 24 hours, one of the key SHIB metrics, the burn rate, has plunged below zero, currently showing minus 92%.

    Since last morning, the SHIB community has managed to dispose of only 800,000 SHIB in a single burn transfer so far. Yesterday, more than 1,500,000 SHIB were burned, according to Shibburn.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

