    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero? Price Makes Unprecedented Turn

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu could be on verge of losing another major support level
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 11:18
    Shiba Inu now trades at the $0.000015 price level, which is the support of the "last resort," and there is a real possibility of an aggravation. We might even see Shiba Inu adding another zero to its price if $0.00001 does not hold. 

    Recent pressure on Shiba Inu has been substantial, reflecting the decline on the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Right now, the asset is trading near the crucial support level at $0.00001541. The 50 EMA at $0.00002179, the 100 EMA at $0.00002131 and the 200 EMA at $0.00001944, which collectively indicate a bearish trend, are the key moving averages that SHIB is trading below, according to technical indicators. 

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is in oversold territory according to the RSI at 26, but this might not be enough to stop further declines. For SHIB, the $0.000015 level is critical. The next key level to keep an eye on is $0.00001 if this support breaks. If SHIB breaks below this barrier it might add another zero to its price, dealing a serious psychological blow to investors and possibly increasing selling pressure. 

    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 10:01
    41.5 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours as Heavy Liquidation Hits Crypto
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    According to the token summary, 48% of holders are profitable at the current price, compared to 49%, who are not. Such a rate mostly suggests that uncertainty is what currently prevails on the market, and the situation is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

    Shiba Inu's ability to maintain the $0.000015 support level will determine its fate. Failure to maintain this level might cause SHIB's price to drop precipitously and possibly add another zero. Investors should keep a close eye on Bitcoin's performance as well as more general market trends, as they seem to impact SHIB's performance substantially.

