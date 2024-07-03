Advertisement
AD

    No Floki Token on Solana, Shiba Inu Rival Issues Key Alert

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Floki has raised alarm regarding recent fraudulent claims
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 15:03
    No Floki Token on Solana, Shiba Inu Rival Issues Key Alert
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu rival Floki has issued an important scam warning to the cryptocurrency community. In a recent tweet, Floki raised an alarm regarding fraudulent claims that suggest the existence of a Floki token on the Base or Solana blockchains.

    Advertisement

    Floki has clarified that its token, FLOKI, is only tradeable on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains. To prevent any confusion and ensure the safety of crypto participants, Floki has provided the correct contract addresses for trading on these two chains.

    The team has emphasized that any other claims of FLOKI tokens existing on different blockchains are entirely false and attempts to deceive the community. Floki's proactive approach aims to safeguard investors from falling prey to such scams.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Skyrockets 100% Against Bitcoin in Annual Revenue
    Vitalik Buterin Admires Elon Musk's X Initiative, Here’s Musk’s Reaction
    Ripple Uses Binance Decision to Bolster Its Case
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch

    Floki's message to crypto participants is clear: Stay safe and always verify information from official sources. The team urges the community to exercise due diligence and cross-check any information with official Floki channels before making any transactions.

    Related
    Tue, 06/20/2023 - 13:06
    Floki (FLOKI) Scores New Exchange Listing, Here's Price Reaction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This alert serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in the cryptocurrency space, where scams can often appear legitimate. The crypto community is urged to heed Floki's warning and only engage with verified contract addresses when trading FLOKI tokens.

    Floki dips 9% amid market sell-off

    The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a significant sell-off, leading to a downturn in the prices of many digital assets. Floki has not been immune to this trend, recording declines amid the market turbulence.

    The current market sell-off has been attributed to various factors such as macroeconomic uncertainty, including profit-taking by retail investors and a lack of positive catalysts. With major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum also facing declines, the impact on meme coins like Floki has been pronounced.

    Related
    Mon, 05/15/2023 - 15:55
    Floki (FLOKI) Secures Three New Exchange Listings, Price Reacts
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, FLOKI was down 9% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001653. Floki, which is part of the broader ecosystem of dog-themed cryptocurrencies, has seen its trading volume increase by 6.61% to $285 million over the last 24 hours.

    #Solana News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #FLOKI
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin Price Closes Crucial Gap: Bullish?
    Jul 3, 2024 - 14:57
    Bitcoin Price Closes Crucial Gap: Bullish?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Schiff: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Poised to Break Down
    Jul 3, 2024 - 14:57
    Schiff: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Poised to Break Down
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image PEPE, Dogwifhat See Major Losses as Crypto Market Dives: Details
    Jul 3, 2024 - 14:57
    PEPE, Dogwifhat See Major Losses as Crypto Market Dives: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    E Money Network launches $2 MILLION RWA Grant Program to spearhead RWA ecosystem
    Bybit Web3 Expands it Ecosystem with Integration of SUI, ZKLink, and Scroll
    Pandiana: Don’t Miss Solana’s Most Anticipated Meme Coin Presale Launching This Thursday
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    No Floki Token on Solana, Shiba Inu Rival Issues Key Alert
    Bitcoin Price Closes Crucial Gap: Bullish?
    Schiff: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Poised to Break Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD