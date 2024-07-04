Advertisement
AD

    41.5 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours as Heavy Liquidation Hits Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin (DOGE) leads meme coin liquidation as price slumps 7%
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 10:01
    41.5 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours as Heavy Liquidation Hits Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the growing drawdown in the crypto industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) appears to be caught in the crossfire. Data from CoinGlass shows that Dogecoin is at the forefront of the meme coin liquidation with more than $4 million liquidated in 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin liquidation crossfire

    While this liquidation figure of $4.92 million in 24 hours is small compared to the $90.06 million for Bitcoin (BTC), it is still significant for DOGE. At the liquidation mark, a total of 41,554,054 DOGE has been liquidated thus far, with long traders accounting for $4.87 million of the total.

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 16:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 90 Million Address Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Dogecoin spotlight comes as the price of the first meme coin dropped by 7.89% to $0.1121 in 24 hours. Historically, this is its lowest price in the past month, where it has dropped by more than 29%.

    The meme coin ecosystem is particularly at a tipping point at the moment, with no positive growth among the most capitalized coins. While PEPE also recorded over $4 million in liquidations, the expectation that the more than 8,500% surge in the Shiba Inu (SGHIB) burn rate would trigger an ecosystem-wide recovery failed to materialize.

    This has left the meme coin sector at the mercy of the broader market that has seen the price of Bitcoin fall to $58,000.

    Market expectations from altcoins

    Despite the negative twist to the current price performance, Dogecoin and the rest of the meme coins have a very unique ecosystem fundamental. Besides whale accumulation and growing volume, meme coins are like a litmus test for broad market volatility.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 08:21
    Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The expectation is that as the market continues its freefall, these altcoins can hit their bottom soon enough. If this is achieved, the meme coin rebound might turn out to be more prominent when compared to the rest of the altcoins.

    With DOGE, PEPE and SHIB in the spotlight, the harder they fall, the higher their resurgence might be.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Jul 4, 2024 - 9:55
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes
    Jul 4, 2024 - 9:55
    Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder
    Jul 4, 2024 - 9:55
    Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Raising Environmental Awareness: CoinEx Charity Sponsors Thai “Land of Smoke” Exhibition
    Pandiana: The Most Awaited Solana Meme Coin Set To Launch Token Presale On Thursday
    E Money Network launches $2 MILLION RWA Grant Program to spearhead RWA ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    41.5 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours as Heavy Liquidation Hits Crypto
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD