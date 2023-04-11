Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Provides Another Metaverse Update

Shiba Inu (SHIB) project unveiled its April update, providing insights into various advancements and adjustments related to their ongoing metaverse venture

The update addressed numerous components, such as events, team reorganization, fresh hub designs and alterations to the project's strategy and objectives.

The team aims to make it possible for users to be able to interact with the metaverse by the end of this year, although the entire metaverse might not be fully completed by that time due to its ongoing development.

Moreover, the MV team has concentrated on improving the development infrastructure, with the goal of providing users with a more photorealistic experience. By adjusting their existing work and constructing new hubs using Unreal Engine 5.1, the team has experienced enhancements in their pipeline and a more efficient workflow process. They are confident that the metaverse's quality will live up to user expectations.

In addition to infrastructure advancements, the team is creating a collection of tools for the initial version of the project. These tools consist of a Plot Builder for users to develop and customize their plots, an Avatar Builder for crafting unique digital identities, and a Game Maker tool, the specifics of which will be shared in a future blog post.

The metaverse, a virtual world where users can interact with each other and digital environments, has been gaining traction as an innovative concept in the technology space. As reported by U.Today, a slew of companies filed metaverse-related trademark applications over the last year, but the hype around the technology appears to be on the decline.