Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rumored to Be Accepted by Electronics Retailer Newegg

Rumor has it that Shiba Inu could be added to Newegg’s cryptocurrency payment lineup

Online electronics retailer Newegg has ignited Shiba Inu acceptance rumors.

In a cryptic tweet posted by the company, it tagged lead developer Shytoshi Kusama as well as the official Twitter account of the second-largest meme coin in order to come into contact with them.

The Shiba Inu community immediately started speculating that Newegg might add SHIB as a new payment option.

U.Today has requested comment from the retailer on whether it actually plans to accept the meme coin.

In April, the electronics-focused online retailer enabled Dogecoin payments .

Newegg embraced Bitcoin all the way back in 2014, becoming one of the first major retailers in the world to do so.

Apart from Bitcoin and Dogecoin, the City of Industry-based company also accepts Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ether, Wrapped BTC, Dai and four stablecoins (BUSD, USDC, GUSD and PAX).