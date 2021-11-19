Here's Who Outbid Crypto Investors for Copy of U.S. Constitution

In an ironic twist, American hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin, CEO of the infamous Citadel hedge fund, was the one who outbid ConstitutionDAO for a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that was printed over 230 years ago, The Wall Street Journal reports.
A group of investors organized a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and raised a total of $47 million worth of Ether.
Griffin will lend the rare first edition copy of America's founding document to an art museum in Arkansas for free.
The auction win extended the billionaire's winning streak. Earlier this week, a federal court tossed a lawsuit that alleged that Citadel and Robinhood had conspired during the GameStop frenzy in early 2021.