Here's Who Outbid Crypto Investors for Copy of U.S. Constitution

News
Fri, 11/19/2021 - 20:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The identity of the bidder who stopped crypto investors from getting their hands on a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution is finally known
In an ironic twist, American hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin, CEO of the infamous Citadel hedge fund, was the one who outbid ConstitutionDAO for a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that was printed over 230 years ago, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A group of investors organized a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and raised a total of $47 million worth of Ether.

Their attempt, however, failed miserably, after the organizers didn't manage to outbid Griffin during a Sotheby's auction in the clutch.  

Griffin will lend the rare first edition copy of America's founding document to an art museum in Arkansas for free.

The auction win extended the billionaire's winning streak. Earlier this week, a federal court tossed a lawsuit that alleged that Citadel and Robinhood had conspired during the GameStop frenzy in early 2021.     

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

