Here's When Shiba Inu Will Be Added to AMC's Crypto Payment Lineup

News
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 07:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC boss Adam Aron has shared more details about upcoming Shiba Inu integration
Here's When Shiba Inu Will Be Added to AMC's Crypto Payment Lineup
Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters, has announced that the biggest cinema chain in the world is going to start accepting the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency within the next 120 days.

Payment will be conducted with the help of Atlanta-headquartered crypto company BitPay.

Aron claims that AMC, which operates approximately 978 movie theaters worldwide, will be the very first BitPay customer to accept Shiba Inu.

The 67-year-old CEO confirmed that Shiba Inu would be added as a new payment option earlier this month after running a Twitter poll to find out his followers' preferences.

Recently, AMC started accepting Bitcoin and several major altcoins, adding that paying for tickets with Digecoin would soon be available as well.

Last week, BitPay also published a survey to find out what coin should be added to its platform next. Shiba Inu, Cardano, Solana and Chainlink were among the available options.

Shiba Inu is down 3.62% over the last 24 hours, performing much better than the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin collapsed to the low $60,000 level earlier today, reaching its lowest price point since Nov. 6.

The largest cryptocurrency is down 7% while some altcoins posted double-digit losses.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

