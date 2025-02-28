Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has crashed to $79,276, the lowest level since November.
The flagship cryptocurrency is now down 26.6% from its record peak of $108,786.
The bellwether cryptocurrency is down more than 6% over the past 24 hours alone.
The majority of top altcoins have underperformed Bitcoin. The Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has plunged by 8.2% over the past 24 hours.
However, there are some signs that at least a short-term price bounce might be on the horizon.
A whale loses $17 million
Analytics firm Lookonchain has revealed that the whale who went long on Bitcoin two months ago has now lost more than $17 million.
The whale is now on track to be liquidated if the price of the leading cryptocurrency collapses to $69,839.
A textbook correction?
According to 10x Research, the cryptocurrency market correction was expected due to waning speculative momentum.
According to the firm, the shift in sentiment has "significantly dampened" retail speculation.