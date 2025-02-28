Advertisement
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 6:05
    The cryptocurrency market is getting absolutely clobbered
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has crashed to $79,276, the lowest level since November. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency is now down 26.6% from its record peak of $108,786. 

    The bellwether cryptocurrency is down more than 6% over the past 24 hours alone. 

    The majority of top altcoins have underperformed Bitcoin. The Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has plunged by 8.2% over the past 24 hours. 

    However, there are some signs that at least a short-term price bounce might be on the horizon.  

    A whale loses $17 million   

    Analytics firm Lookonchain has revealed that the whale who went long on Bitcoin two months ago has now lost more than $17 million. 

    The whale is now on track to be liquidated if the price of the leading cryptocurrency collapses to $69,839.

    A textbook correction? 

    According to 10x Research, the cryptocurrency market correction was expected due to waning speculative momentum.

    According to the firm, the shift in sentiment has "significantly dampened" retail speculation. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction

