3 Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Levels, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Attempts Solid Recovery, Solana (SOL) Sees Secret Whale Accumulation

Despite recent declines to $0.209 due to intense bearish pressure, Dogecoin's price action may be determined by three key support levels in the future. According to the current price chart, these levels are based on past local peaks, which have a history of serving as areas of high demand during corrections. DOGE is currently hovering around $0.205, which is the first significant support level.

This level was a prior local peak before DOGE's spectacular rally in late 2024. Price levels may return to $0.25 if DOGE is able to maintain above this zone, which could lead to a brief recovery. The level of $0.185 is the next crucial level to keep an eye on if DOGE loses its immediate support.

Before the market took off, this price was another local high and could now serve as a buffer for bulls. DOGE may regain lost ground if it recovers from this area, but if bulls do not hold, more losses may result. Before DOGE jumped past $0.40, the last significant resistance-turned-support structure was at $0.160, which is now the final major support level.

Should prices drop this low, the asset may be put to the test. If this level is lost, DOGE may enter a longer bearish phase and fall to lower lows. It is probable that the market will rebound toward $0.25-$0.28 if DOGE stays above $0.205 and sentiment improves.

Nonetheless, the asset may experience a far more severe correction if bearish pressure continues and DOGE falls below $0.160. When deciding on its next significant move, these important support levels will be crucial.

Shiba Inu's sharp drop

Shiba Inu is attempting to recover lost ground following a sharp drop that caused the meme coin to lose about 20% of its value. SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001470, indicating a short-term recovery. However, there is strong resistance in the way that could dictate the assets' next move. In spite of the recent improvement, SHIB is still in a vulnerable position.

The asset is getting close to a trendline that has been descending and has served as resistance in past recovery attempts. A fresh sell-off might be initiated if SHIB is unable to rise above this level, which would force the price to decline once more toward important support areas around $0.00001300.

However, if SHIB is able to break through the downward trendline, it may pick up steam and advance toward the subsequent resistance levels at $0.00001596 and $0.00001793. However, since bearish sentiment continues to rule the overall market, it will take significant buying pressure to recover these levels.

The downtrend may continue if SHIB is rejected at resistance and declines back toward $0.00001300 or even $0.00001100. Despite SHIB's encouraging recovery attempt, there is still a chance for more declines. In order to avoid another severe correction, traders should keep a close eye on impending resistance levels.

SOL whales are not sleeping

Despite the recent intense volatility in Solana, big investors are amassing the asset at reduced prices behind the scenes. A whale specifically bought 50,000 SOL (worth $6.77 million) at the bottom seven hours ago, indicating a resurgence of interest in the asset's long-term prospects.

This same whale sold 122,921 SOL between Nov. 20, 2024, and Jan. 21, 2025, for about $28-$23 million at an average price of $230. Since SOL is currently trading at a substantial discount, he has begun repurchasing at a significantly reduced cost, indicating a phase of strategic accumulation.

Despite recent declines, large purchases such as these frequently show that institutional players and major investors still see value in SOL. In the past, Solana has encountered many difficulties, such as network disruptions, regulatory issues and a decline of 80% from its peak during its most difficult market times.

Nevertheless, SOL has continuously bounced back from these setbacks, demonstrating its tenacity and ongoing significance in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. There is little reason to question SOL's long-term viability given its solid fundamentals and growing whale accumulation. With a burgeoning developer community and ongoing improvements enhancing its functionality, the network continues to be among the most popular in the blockchain space.

Although whale accumulation is a sign of strength, a price retracement is always possible. SOL may return to important support levels around $130 if selling pressure continues before a long-term recovery. But a return to $150 and higher might be on the horizon if demand keeps increasing. All things considered, Solana seems to be in a stage of wise money accumulation, which may set the stage for a robust recovery soon.