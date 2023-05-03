Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ranks as Most Popular Meme Coin in US: Data

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto ranking platform CoinGecko shares the results of its recent study, which sought to identify the most popular meme coins by country and region.

The study looked at the top 15 meme currencies by market capitalization in terms of the total number of page views year to date. The results show that the United States leads the meme coin mania, with almost two million views of the top meme coin pages and 23.6% of the interest in 2023 to date.

2/ The most popular meme coin in the US this year is $SHIB, which generated 60.7% of US interest in meme coins.



Recent trending crypto $PEPE drove another 11.8% of meme coin interest in the US, followed by $BONK and $VOLT. — CoinGecko (@coingecko) May 3, 2023

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has garnered 60.7% of U.S. interest in meme coins so far this year, making it the most popular meme coin in the country. Meme coin PEPE sparked 11.8% of interest in meme coins in the United States, followed by BONK and VOLT.

Along with the United States, India and the United Kingdom (U.K.) are also experiencing a meme coin sensation in 2023, accounting for more than half of all meme coin fans this year. India is in second place this year, accounting for 20.3% of global interest in meme coins. In India, the most popular coins are Shiba Inu and Baby Doge Coin.



Meme coins are also well liked in the Philippines and Malaysia in Southeast Asia, Nigeria and Morocco in Africa, Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, and Canada.



FLOKI, SHIB and BONK are meme coin sensations in the Philippines, whereas FLOKI, AIDOGE and ELON are the most popular in Nigeria.

People by far most interested in Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu, which accounted for 46.7% of interest among the top meme currencies in 2023, is by far the meme currency that people are most interested in, according to CoinGecko's analysis of the overall interest in meme coins.

Baby Doge Coin attracted 12.3% of interest in meme currencies, followed by Pepe (9.4%), Floki (8.6%) and Bonk (8.2%), which are more recent meme coins.

Pepe, on the other hand, garnered 26.9% of the interest in meme coins among Canadians.