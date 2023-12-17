Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Records Double-Digit Gains

Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made surprising leap with 15.76% increase in value
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 09:37
The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded a significant double-digit gain. According to the latest market data, SHIB's price has risen by 15.76%. This brings its market capitalization to a robust $6.53 billion.

This spike in value marks a notable achievement for the meme coin, which now stands out in a mostly red market.

Anticipation builds as Shytoshi Kusama teases major announcement

The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with anticipation following a series of posts from the project's lead, Shytoshi Kusama. This excitement has likely contributed to the significant price surge.

Kusama hinted at an upcoming announcement that could potentially lead to impactful burns of SHIB through increased global adoption.

The posts suggest a shift in focus from the project's origins as a meme coin to a broader and more substantial role in the crypto ecosystem.

Kusama's vision for a web of decentralized leaders and early adopters indicates a significant push toward establishing SHIB as a global standard in the blockchain and "Web3" spaces.

This expected "partnershib" is projected to expand Shiba Inu's influence and solidify its community as a major force in the industry.

SHIB stands alone in green

In a market that has seen its fair share of volatility, SHIB is currently the only major cryptocurrency maintaining positive momentum over the past 24 hours.

This rise sets it apart from its peers, which are currently in the red.

Additionally, SHIB's position in the market has been solidified as it holds the 17th rank by market capitalization, with its closest competitors, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Litecoin (LTC), trailing behind in terms of weekly performance.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

