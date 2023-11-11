Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Jumps 15.48%, Preparing to Remove Another Zero

article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent canine-themed crypto SHIB pumping to $0.000009
Sat, 11/11/2023 - 08:46
Popular meme coin Shiba Inu, the second largest by the market capitalization value, has demonstrated staggering growth overnight, coming close to erasing another zero in its price.

The SHIB price jumped a whopping 18.32% on Friday, reaching $0.00000964. By now, a slight pullback has occurred, taking the meme coin down to the $0.00000928 level with the total 24-hour growth by now being 15.48%.

Currently, SHIB needs to add 7.43% to its value in order to erase another zero in its price and reach the $0.00001 level.

In a recent X post, a major crypto trader and podcaster Scott Melker stated that he believes SHIB may soon grow as high as $0.0000114. Although, he referred to SHIB as "useless" and said its "only utility is trading to make more Bitcoin."

Bitcoin, Ethereum to Explode: Arthur Hayes Trolls Community With Bold BTC, ETH Price Predictions

The likely factors that have provoked this massive price surge of Shiba Inu is the growth of the two leading cryptos — Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On Friday, Bitcoin demonstrated a rise of 3%, reclaiming the $37,500 level for the second time this week. By now, a pullback has taken BTC back to the $36,900 zone. Ethereum soared by over 11% on Thursday, pushed by the news that the world's largest crypto asset manager BlackRock is preparing to file for an Ethereum ETF. It plans to list the new product on the Nasdaq exchange once it is approved.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
