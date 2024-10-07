Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu whales quietly stacking up, signaling that meme coin may be mispriced
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be mispriced, according to IntoTheBlock. As evidenced by the on-chain data, there has been a notable spike in the Large Holders Netflow metric over the past 24 hours. The metric tracks the amount of inflows minus outflows related to any holder with more than 0.1% of the Shiba Inu token's outstanding supply. 

    Advertisement

    Thus, the past day saw an increase from -163.24 billion SHIB to 349.3 billion SHIB. Basically, spikes in net flow mean that large players are building positions, while dips indicate that positions are being reduced or sold. Extrapolating this to what we are seeing with SHIB right now, one might conclude that the whales are buying the meme-inspired coin.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 544% as Price Breaks Major Resistance
    Mon, 10/07/2024 - 08:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 544% as Price Breaks Major Resistance
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    2.07 Billion Dogecoin in One Week – What's Happening?
    Should XRP Get Ready for Death Cross? Price Analysis
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding Enormous Potential, XRP Could Be Back, but There's Catch, Vital Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Averages Cross Coming

    However, it is not yet a massive event in the whale ecosphere, as the metrics that track large transactions, those no less than $100,000, retain low activity. For instance, there were 99 such large transactions in the last day, with a total volume of 1.39 trillion SHIB, or $25.2 million.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    This may not seem like a lot, but if we average it out, it means that the average large transaction over the past 24 hours was 13.9 billion, or $252,000, which is 2.5 times more than the standard.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price outlook

    As these on-chain facts show, whales are buying SHIB, but not all of them yet. This puts the price of the Shiba Inu token into a whole new context. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    What's Next for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price? Bollinger Bands Unveil Epic Scenario
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 16:00
    What's Next for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price? Bollinger Bands Unveil Epic Scenario
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Currently, the meme cryptocurrency is trading at $0.000018. The last two weeks have seen a roller coaster type of price action, with 33.2% gains followed by 6.31% losses, and this week will be crucial in further understanding what lies ahead for SHIB. As can be seen, some of the biggest players have started to place their bets.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 13:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Saved: Analyst Benjamin Cowen Explains Why
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 13:38
    $301 Million Wiped out From Bitcoin ETFs, What Happened?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    10 Essential Things Traders Uncover for Crypto Trading on Olymptrade
    VENKO Achieves Key Milestones and Expands Utility with Alien-Themed Ecosystem on Solana
    Web3 Dev Global Track: AlphaGen Gathering for Web3 Investors and Innovators
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Saved: Analyst Benjamin Cowen Explains Why
    $301 Million Wiped out From Bitcoin ETFs, What Happened?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD