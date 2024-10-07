Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 544% as Price Breaks Major Resistance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu metrics up again
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 8:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 544% as Price Breaks Major Resistance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting the week positively, as all of its core metrics have lit up in green. The burn rate stands out atop a 544.55% surge, with 5,166,319 SHIB sent to dead wallets. It is not uncommon to find an uptick in burn rates when it corresponds with visible price growth; it generally hints that a positive shift is occurring in the meme coin’s ecosystem. 

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu burn: Making difference

    With the latest SHIB burn surge, the token has moved to shift broader ecosystem sentiment. With the mild burns, the total Shiba Inu burnt from the initial supply has shrunk to 410,730,860,954,467 SHIB. This leaves the community with a total circulating supply of 583,515,635,336,416 SHIB.

    Related
    What's Next for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price? Bollinger Bands Unveil Epic Scenario
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 16:00
    What's Next for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price? Bollinger Bands Unveil Epic Scenario
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In reality, the core goal of the Shiba Inu burn feature is to reduce the supply so that there can be appreciable price gains. Despite the erratic nature of the actual SHIB burnt per time period, this deflationary metric has continued to make a difference for Shiba Inu.

    As of press time, the meme coin is changing hands for $0.00001845 after amassing 6.64% gains in the past 24 hours. SHIB has conveniently pared off the losses recorded over the past week at this price level, now shrunk to 1.64%.

    What's next for SHIB?

    Shiba Inu has its community to drive its agenda continually. Since the launch of the SHIB burn portal, the token has been consistently incinerated. This is expected to continue at an even faster pace as adoption grows.

    Related
    $500 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something Big Coming?
    Sat, 10/05/2024 - 10:19
    $500 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something Big Coming?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    The core team behind Shiba Inu has been placing different emphasis on new product launches. Though the rollout of these products appears phased, this does not negate what they represent in terms of building use cases that can further drive SHIB's growth.

    If the current projections play out as planned, the SHIB price may retest the $0.00002 price in the short term.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 7:57
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Experience Volatility During This Week
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 5:58
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Web3 Dev Global Track: AlphaGen Gathering for Web3 Investors and Innovators
    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 544% as Price Breaks Major Resistance
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Experience Volatility During This Week
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD