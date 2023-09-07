Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Approaches Jaw-Dropping 305 Trillion Resistance Level

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's price is on the cusp of a monumental milestone. The Global In/Out of the Money indicator, which gauges the average cost of tokens for any address with a balance, is signaling a resistance level that is nothing short of staggering: 305 trillion. As of now, the SHIB price is hovering around $0.00000762, according to the latest data.

The Global In/Out of the Money indicator is a nifty tool for traders. It identifies whether an address is "In the Money" or "Out of the Money" by comparing the current price to the average cost of tokens held. If the current price surpasses the average cost, the address is "In the Money," and vice versa.

Source: TradingView

Now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: the potential selling pressure. If Shiba Inu's price crosses the $0.000008 mark, we could witness a surge in selling pressure. Why? Because many addresses would shift from being "Out of the Money" to "In the Money," making it tempting for holders to cash in on their gains.

This is where the 305 trillion resistance level comes into play. It acts as a psychological barrier, a line in the sand that could either catapult SHIB to new heights or send it tumbling down. Breaking this resistance would be akin to shattering a glass ceiling, opening up uncharted territory for the token.

But let's not forget the market's current state. Liquidity is as scarce as hen's teeth, and trading volume is more like a whisper than a roar. This low-activity environment adds an extra layer of complexity to SHIB's journey toward breaking the resistance. A realistic scenario for the meme token must include the overall recovery of the cryptocurrency market.