Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to E-Commerce Stores via This Integration: Details

Mon, 02/06/2023 - 16:12
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This allows payment in SHIB to be accepted by e-commerce sites
Shiba Inu payments will now expand to e-commerce stores. This was made possible by Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay's virtual debit card.

As reported earlier, FCF Pay added the Shiba Inu trifecta — SHIB, BONE and LEASH — to its virtual prepaid Visa and Mastercard cards.

As a result of this integration, FCF Pay says these cryptocurrencies can be used at any e-commerce site in the world. The prepaid cards are also accepted by Netflix and Amazon.

Also, Shiba Inu is supported by other crypto payment services. In November 2022, Binance Pay, Binance's cryptocurrency payment technology, added SHIB to its supported cryptocurrencies. This allowed payments in SHIB to be accepted by businesses utilizing the technology.

In August 2022, Binance Card announced support for Shiba Inu, bringing SHIB payments to more than 60 million merchants worldwide where the Binance Card is accepted for payments.

Shib use case for payments continues to grow

As reported, FCF Pay stated that Shiba Inu payments for its virtual debit cards recently set a new all-time high.

BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment processor, reported growth in crypto payments in the past year (2022). While Bitcoin was the top-performing coin by volume in 2022, SHIB sales grew by 1,233% in 2022 as several companies announced the acceptance of SHIB payments.

From luxury cars and fashion goods to fast food delivery companies such as Ubereats, the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment continues to increase.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

