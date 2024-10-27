Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Here's Price Comeback Scenario

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) bulls defy cryptocurrency market collapse, holding strong as golden cross potential rises again
    Sun, 27/10/2024 - 13:21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Here's Price Comeback Scenario
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A week ago, U.Today reported on the possible scenarios that could lead to the appearance of the golden cross on the price chart of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB).

    Advertisement

    Despite the fact that only seven days have passed since then, the price of SHIB has seen some serious turbulence, which at first glance may seem to upset those plans, but in reality things are more complicated.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Possible Scenarios
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 13:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Possible Scenarios
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Here's Price Comeback Scenario
    XRPL AMM Sees “Extreme” Increase in Volume
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Cardano Founder Reveals Epic Bitcoin Plan: Details
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Thus, during the week, the cryptocurrency market fell by 7%, losing a total of $162.7 billion against the backdrop of Tether news and geopolitical tensions. In the midst of this, the Shiba Inu token fell twice as much, from a high of $0.00001934 to a low of $0.00001583.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is "so back"?

    It seemed "so over" for the hopes of meme cryptocurrency enthusiasts and the golden cross in particular, when the price of SHIB unexpectedly made an upward push above $0.0000163, where the 50-day moving average stretches. What's more, the price curve then retested the indicating band and the bulls actually showed support from this price point.

    Related
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB 'Inferno' Index Shoots Up 232%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As reported, the 50-day moving average is one of the two key components of the golden cross, being the curve that crosses the other on the upside. In our case, despite the painful double-digit drop in the price of the Shiba Inu token, the bulls managed to hold it within the area between the two moving averages.

    This only confirms the initial prediction that SHIB may be poised for a golden cross, and still paints the future bright for all Shiba Inu enthusiasts.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 13:04
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something to Happen on Monday?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 12:49
    Ripple Co-Founder Slams Gensler as Worst Public Servant of All Time
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Here's Price Comeback Scenario
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Something to Happen on Monday?
    Ripple Co-Founder Slams Gensler as Worst Public Servant of All Time
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD