    565 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only Five Whales

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu holdings distribution questionable
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 14:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Five whale addresses now control an astounding 57% of the entire supply, or 565 trillion SHIB tokens, which is an interesting development in the on-chain dynamics of Shiba Inu. Considering such a large concentration of funds in the hands of a small fraction of investors is raising questions ahead of potential market volatility.

    A separation between high-activity and low-activity addresses is quite obvious in the SHIB distribution, with one high-activity wallet holding 41.7% of the total supply. Understanding possible short-term price movements depends on the activity of these wallets, even though such centralization may raise the risk of market volatility. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition, recent on-chain data indicates that large holder outflows have significantly decreased, falling 31% over the last seven days. This decrease might suggest that there is less pressure on whales to sell, which would be good for price stability. But as SHIB moves closer to its 200 EMA support near $0.00002079, inflows have risen by 53%, indicating accumulation by larger players. 

    This ambiguity is reflected in the technical diagram. Since SHIB broke below both its 50 and 100 EMAs, the 200 EMA is now the next crucial support level. Bulls still face difficulty regaining resistance at $0.00002250 and $0.00002325, while a failure to hold here could push prices toward $0.00001900. The recent inflows may indicate growing interest from strategic investors looking to profit from lower prices despite the bearish sentiment.

    SHIB is especially vulnerable to large-scale transactions because of these centralized holdings, which means that any abrupt movement by whales could significantly alter market dynamics. In the days ahead, the support level at $0.00002079 is probably the most important threshold to watch. A prolonged defense of this area combined with ongoing inflows could pave the way for a comeback. However, due to the market's reliance on a small number of wallets, prudence is advised because volatility could quickly return.

