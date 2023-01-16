“Scammers Gonna Scam”: Ripple's Former Lead Engineer Slams 3AC's New Crypto Project

Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's former director of engineering has strongly criticized 3AC co-founders for launching a new cryptocurrency project
Cryptographer Nick Bougalis strongly criticized the latest cryptocurrency project by Su Zhu and Kyle Davis, the co-founders of failed cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.   

Ripple's former lead engineer accused Zhu and Davies of trying to "steal more money" with their latest venture.

"On the one hand, I can’t say I’m surprised: scammers gonna scam. But on the other hand, this is so far beyond insane that there’s no word for it," he added.

Bougalis went on to opine that "the hubris and arrogance" of the disgraced 3AC founders know "no bounds." 

The co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund, which went belly-up last year following the collapse of Terra, teamed up with CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam in order to secure $25 million for the new GTX exchange. 

The new project is supposed to make it easier for the creditors of failed cryptocurrency exchanges, such as FTX, to get their hands on their funds.   

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

