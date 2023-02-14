Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to NFT Marketplaces, 40 Countries via These Integrations

Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:59
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) utility can now spread to over 40 countries
Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be accepted as payment on NFT marketplaces via the NOWPayments tool.

In a blog post, crypto payment gateway NOWPayment explains how NFT marketplaces could achieve the integration of SHIB payments.

According to it, this can be done through "Custodial Recurring Payments," a tool designed specifically for NFT marketplaces and related platforms. It allows any marketplace to create billing accounts for its clients, which they can fund with SHIB.

As previously stated, the tool enables SHIB holders and businesses to make subscription payments on Netflix and other services by allowing the creation of separate billing accounts that can be topped up using SHIB as a payment method.

Shiba Inu payment expands to 40 countries

Wirex, which has over five million customers and has already integrated SHIB, will now be able to directly issue crypto-enabled debit and prepaid cards in over 40 countries.

In March 2022, the cryptocurrency payments app added Shiba Inu to its platform, as reported by U.Today.

In a statement released on Monday, Wirex says that it has partnered with Visa in a long-term global relationship to expand its footprint in the United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The announcement strengthens the already-existing partnership between the two businesses, which includes Wirex holding principal membership status with Visa in Europe and a crypto-linked Visa debit card in the United States.

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

