    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu currently on edge of important threshold
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 12:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge
    Shiba Inu is probably one of the most volatile assets on the cryptocurrency market. Recently, SHIB's price movements have been particularly interesting, as it is moving on a level according to the latest chart patterns. The token is currently at a pivotal point, resting at the support level of a symmetrical triangle pattern that has formed over the past weeks.

    A symmetrical triangle is typically regarded as a continuation pattern, which means it could break out in either direction following the consolidation it represents. For SHIB, this pattern has been characterized by lower highs and higher lows, converging to a point that suggests an imminent significant price move. The trading volume within this period has not shown a definitive trend, adding to the suspense of the potential breakout.

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of SHIB has touched the triangle's lower support boundary. This is a crucial moment for investors and traders, as holding above this level could signify strength and a potential reversal to the upside. 

    Conversely, a break below could signal a continuation of the recent bearish trend. The upper border of the triangle also plays a critical role; a decisive close above this resistance could indicate that bulls have taken control, potentially leading to a breakout to higher price levels.

    Given the unpredictability associated with SHIB, both potential scenarios should be considered. If investors and traders can muster another push, breaking the upper resistance could open the door to strong upward movement, capitalizing on the current consolidation. However, the absence of such momentum might see SHIB continue to test lower supports, possibly breaking down from the triangle with negative implications for the short-term price trajectory.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

