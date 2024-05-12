Advertisement
    267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    267% spike in BONE transaction fees on Shibarium may reflect increased activity in Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 12:03
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shibarium, the Layer-2 blockchain solution catering to the Shiba Inu community, has experienced a significant surge in transaction fees, marking a notable 267% increase over the past 24 hours. Data sourced from Shibariumscan indicates a substantial rise in gas commissions paid in BONE, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, from 11.57 BONE to 30.98 BONE.

    This surge in fees can be attributed to heightened network activity, likely spurred by increased interest in Shiba Inu tokens amid recent market fluctuations. As investors seek to capitalize on opportunities within the ecosystem, transaction volumes on the Shibarium network have surged, resulting in elevated transaction fees.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    What is Shiba Inu's BONE?

    For those who don't know, BONE serves a crucial role within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Apart from covering transaction fees on the Shibarium network, each transaction involving BONE contributes to the burning of SHIB tokens.

    A portion of the BONE transaction fee is converted into SHIB tokens and sent to the dead wallet, thereby reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing scarcity.

    ""
    BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The implications of this spike in transaction fees prompt important considerations regarding the future trajectory of Shiba Inu's network and its associated tokens.

    Questions arise regarding whether this surge in fees indicates sustained growth in activity within the Shiba Inu ecosystem and how Shibarium plans to address the growing demand while ensuring continued efficiency and scalability.

    Furthermore, amid broader market uncertainties, particularly with prevailing bearish sentiments, the implications for SHIB and BONE are of particular interest to investors.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

