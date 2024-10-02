Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explodes 2,944% in Massive Bullish Whale Activity Spike

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dumped your SHIB? No worries, whales are snapping up your Shiba Inu tokens
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explodes 2,944% in Massive Bullish Whale Activity Spike
    The on-chain activity around popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting at something interesting in the coming days, as it has been revealed, thanks to data from IntoTheBlock, that the number of large holders' netflow has skyrocketed by over 2,944% in the last 24 hours.

    To put it in numbers, the total net flow of Shiba Inu tokens into the whale's wallet was 322.7 billion SHIB. This compares to -10.96 billion SHIB the day before. 

    So, not only has the amount of token movement skyrocketed, but it has also turned positive, meaning that the whales have become bullish and have started to accumulate. This is also reflected in the special inflow metric, which reached a staggering 2.67 trillion SHIB during the period under review, while outflows lagged slightly with a figure of 2.35 trillion SHIB.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Whales in, paper hands out

    What's behind the surge is definitely the price of the popular meme coin. Or, interest in it is rising. After breaking out of a six-month-long downtrend, the price of Shiba Inu went on a rally of over 40%, which brought its quotes as high as $0.0000217. 

    Since then, SHIB has undergone a complete correction, peaking yesterday with a loss of 19%, but buyers quickly bought this price imbalance and pushed it 6% higher. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This is probably what you see in the on-chain stats as this price action collides with whales' moves. 

    Now the correction in SHIB is seen as healthy as only a third of the September pump has been lost. This opens a path higher for the Shiba Inu token as all the unnecessary passengers and latecomers are gone with the dump.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

