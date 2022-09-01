Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Now Be Bought by Over 6 Million Users via Debit Cards with This New Integration

Over six million users provided SHIB exposure via this new integration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Connect will now be accessible to over six million users through a new partnership. Binance Connect, a global payments infrastructure provider backed by Binance and formerly known as Bfinity, has announced a new partnership with cryptocurrency wallet provider SafePal.

SafePal is the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance. It now serves more than six million users across the globe. Users of SafePal will be able to directly purchase more than 200 cryptocurrency assets with Binance Connect using their credit or debit cards.

Binance Connect links traditional finance to blockchains, transforming how businesses and people send and receive money around the world.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu would also be accessible to over 90 million merchants with the Binance Card pilot in Argentina. Last month, Binance announced it had added Shiba Inu to the list of supported cryptocurrencies on the Binance Card, to the delight of the Shiba Inu community.

Also, Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be accepted through the NOWPayments POS Terminal. The payment gateway, in a way that increases support for SHIB, announced the option of allowing businesses to pay their employees in SHIB. Companies can include SHIB wages and other kinds of mass Shiba payments using the NOWPayments Mass Payments solution.

John Richmond teases new Shiba Inu "reveal"

English fashion designer John Richmond has taken to Twitter to showcase an illustration of his iconic partnership with SHIB token. This comes three weeks before Milan Fashion Week 2022.

Milan Fashion Week 2022 is scheduled to commence on Sept. 20. As reported by U.Today, John Richmond's partnership with Shiba Inu includes a public display of the physical versions of the duo's NFT collection, dubbed "Legends Live Forever" at Milan Fashion Week 2022.

The designer posted an illustration that he tagged "We keep it Rock'n'roll," with mentions of the NFT collection.