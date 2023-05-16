Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Teases Four New Reveals in Coming Months: Details

Tue, 05/16/2023 - 14:25
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) metaverse hints at four new announcements in coming months
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Teases Four New Reveals in Coming Months: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, has shared fresh insights about the Shib metaverse that were revealed in a recently held Twitter Spaces event.

Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow was live to answer a few users' questions on Shiba Inu's metaverse in the Twitter Space on May 15.

Among users' questions are which hubs will be revealed. Lucie gave Marcie Jastrow's response to this question as four hubs — Wagmi Temple, Rocket Pond, Ryoshi and Tech Trench — are expected to be revealed by September.

Another question was how the metaverse would be released, with the answer being on PC, mobile and VR.

Recall that in an update released last month, the MV team was optimistic that users would be able to explore select regions in the virtual world and create, build, play and develop there by the end of 2023.

Shibarium smashes 15 million addresses milestone

Shibarium beta "Puppynet" is experiencing an increase in wallet addresses. According to PuppyScan, there are now 15,678,885 wallet addresses.

The Shibarium testnet has completed 8,322,069 transactions to date since it launched on March 11. Also, the total block number is 843,976, with an average block time of five seconds.

In other positive news, Shiba Inu has taken the lead in the top 10 trending searches, social analytics firm LunarCrush indicated on Twitter. 

Shiba Inu ranks ahead of frog-themed token Pepe (PEPE) and Bitcoin (BTC), which were placed second and sixth, respectively.

At the time of writing, SHIB token was trading at $0.0000088.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Getting Close, Dan Gambardello Says, Here's Indication
05/16/2023 - 13:47
Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Getting Close, Dan Gambardello Says, Here's Indication
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image PEPE Copycat Jumps 34%, Here's What Distinguishes This Meme Coin
05/16/2023 - 13:25
PEPE Copycat Jumps 34%, Here's What Distinguishes This Meme Coin
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints First Death Cross in 2023: Details
05/16/2023 - 12:48
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints First Death Cross in 2023: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide