Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burning Through Support Levels, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Wakes Up, Solid Above $3,000, XRP Defies Price Correction: Comeback Imminent

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is still having a lot of trouble because its price is not able to hold onto important support levels. The asset has been declining, which is a worrying indication for traders. It lost important support at $0.000022 and briefly touched $0.000021. Even after a 5.36% rebound in the most recent session, SHIB is still under a lot of pressure and shows no immediate indications of a long-term recovery.

This weakness in SHIB's market structure is reflected in the recent test of the 200 EMA and the breakdown below the 50 EMA. Previously serving as powerful levels of support, these moving averages are now acting as resistance levels. According to these developments, buyers are having difficulty regaining control, and bearish momentum is still prevalent. The magnitude of selling pressure is further highlighted by volume spikes that coincide with these declines.

Although there has been some respite in the most recent rebound around the $0. 000021 level, there has not been enough strong follow-through to indicate a significant reversal. SHIB may continue its current bearish trend in the absence of a clear upward trajectory or noteworthy catalyst. In the future, $0.000022 will be the immediate resistance.

SHIB may be able to test higher zones like $0.000024 if this level is reclaimed. However, a more severe drop toward $0.000019 might be imminent if the asset is unable to stabilize above $0.000021. SHIB is currently still in a precarious situation. Its future is uncertain due to its lack of volatility and waning enthusiasm.

Advertisement

While being wary of additional downside risks, traders should keep a close eye on the $0.000021 level for any indications of a recovery. To restore investor confidence and stop the company from continuing to decline into lower territory, firm action is required.

Ethereum recovers

With a dramatic 4.79% rally, Ethereum has shown signs of life and may be coming out of its recent slump. With this spike, there is hope for a longer-term recovery as the asset recovers from the crucial support level around $3,120. With ETH now trading at $3,356, it has broken above significant resistance levels for the first time in weeks and is getting closer to the 50 EMA.

If this level is consistently broken above, it may confirm a bullish outlook and open the door for Ethereum to soon aim for the $3,500 mark. However, maintaining momentum and the capacity to maintain current levels are prerequisites for this recovery.

A discernible increase in trading volume has coincided with the recent price spike, suggesting that investors are once again interested. This increase might be the beginning of a longer-term rally, particularly if Ethereum is able to hold onto its current course in the days ahead. For Ethereum, the $3,500 range will serve as a critical resistance level in the future. If broken, the next target would probably be $3,800, where there was a lot of selling pressure on the asset in the past. The $3,120 level is still a crucial support on the downside. Ethereum may return to a bearish trend if this level is lost, with $3,000 serving as the next support.

Although Ethereum's recovery is encouraging, its future course will also be influenced by general market conditions. Ethereum may profit from the general upbeat mood on the cryptocurrency market as Bitcoin continues to show strength. Although ETH seems to be waking up for the time being, its next actions will determine whether or not this momentum can develop into a full-fledged recovery.

XRP enters correction

XRP jumps back up after the period of correction. The asset's robust bullish momentum was demonstrated by its nearly 10% recovery over the past day. Because it indicates the possibility of future growth, this move has attracted the attention of traders and investors. XRP had a natural pullback after its big rally earlier this month, testing support levels close to $3.

Considering the quick rise and overbought circumstances, the correction was anticipated. But XRP's quick recovery suggests that there is strong buying interest at lower prices. The 26 EMA is one of the main technical elements driving XRP's recovery; it has now begun to catch up with the price action.

By serving as a dynamic support level, this exponential moving average lays the groundwork for future upward movement. Sustaining bullish momentum depends on the asset's capacity to remain above this crucial level. XRP is encountering resistance at its most recent high of $3.50, and it is currently trading close to $3.42. It would be a major milestone for the asset if it were to break above this level and retest the $3.75-$4.00 zone.

A breach could indicate a more significant correction on the downside as the $3 level is still a critical support. The recent price spike was accompanied by an increase in trading volume, which suggests that there is renewed interest in XRP, supporting the bullish argument. Given the improving market sentiment and advantageous technical setup, XRP seems ready for a further surge.

Although there are still risks — particularly given the volatility of the overall market — XRP is well positioned for future growth given its robust recovery and alignment with important technical levels. All eyes are currently on the asset's ability to maintain its upward trajectory and overcome significant resistance levels.