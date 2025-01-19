Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana breaking through numerous resistance levels as volatility prevails on market
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 9:20
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With a huge price breakout that has elevated it above $268 and left other significant cryptocurrencies trailing in terms of performance, Solana is causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market. Top crypto influencers have taken notice of this surge, solidifying Solana's standing as one of the most active assets in the current market cycle. Significant inflows into the ecosystem are driving Solana's impressive price movement.

    Advertisement

    Investors are flooding Solana with capital because of high volatility of assets in the ecosystem. The growing volumes of trades and on-chain activity demonstrate the growing interest in Solana's ecosystem. These elements are driving quick expansion and paving the way for Solana to solidify its leadership in the cryptocurrency market.

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The dominance of Solana is highlighted by the SOLETH chart, which compares its performance to that of Ethereum. A change in market sentiment is reflected in Solana's recent outperformance of Ethereum. For the larger cryptocurrency market, this chart has historically been seen as a risk indicator. A growing SOLETH chart is frequently associated with an increased willingness to take risks, which is also connected to the rise of speculative assets such as meme coins.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Secret Downtrend? Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Key Resistance Level, Ethereum (ETH) in Pain With No Signs of Breaking Through

    Related
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Sat, 01/18/2025 - 20:00
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    This connection demonstrates how closely Solana's performance is related to more general market patterns. Solana's bullish argument has been strengthened by the breakout above important resistance levels such as the 210 EMA. Strong buying pressure is evident in the market as the RSI approaches overbought territory at 74.79, but prudence might be advised.

    The rally appears to be supported by significant inflows rather than speculative outbursts as evidenced by the volume's sharp increase. In the near future, Solana may aim for the $300 range if the momentum holds, further establishing its dominance. However, in order to spot any retracements, investors should keep an eye on important support levels close to $210.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 18, 2025 - 20:00
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD