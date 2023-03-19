Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Still Up 1,384%, Here's How It May Push Price Up

Shiba Inu burn rate still at 4-digits, but it might not be significant fuel for price

Shiba Inu, a popular meme-based cryptocurrency, has recently experienced a remarkable increase in its burn rate. In the past 24 hours, the burn rate has spiked to an astonishing 1,384%, with about 40 million tokens being destroyed. However, this development may not necessarily have a significant impact on the token's price, given the relatively low value of the destroyed funds.

The term "burn rate" refers to the process of permanently removing tokens from circulation by sending them to an inaccessible wallet, effectively reducing the overall supply. This strategy is often employed to create scarcity and increase the value of the remaining tokens. In Shiba Inu's case, the recent burn has led to the destruction of millions of tokens, yet the total value remains relatively low.

Despite the massive spike in burn rate, Shiba Inu's price has seen modest gains in the last two weeks. The meme token is currently trading at $0.00001, with a price increase of over 7.8% during this period. This positive performance can be attributed to the broader market recovery, which has seen many cryptocurrencies regain lost ground after a tumultuous period.

While the increased burn rate has caught the attention of investors and traders, it is essential to consider the broader context when assessing the potential impact on Shiba Inu's price. The value of the destroyed tokens is relatively small compared to the token's overall market capitalization. As a result, the immediate effect on price might be limited.

However, the burn rate is just one aspect of Shiba Inu's recent developments. The meme token has been making headlines for various reasons, including its expanding ecosystem and growing adoption among businesses and retailers. These factors, combined with the ongoing market recovery, may contribute to the token's price performance in the short to medium term.