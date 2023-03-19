Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Still Up 1,384%, Here's How It May Push Price Up

Sun, 03/19/2023 - 10:02
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu burn rate still at 4-digits, but it might not be significant fuel for price
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Still Up 1,384%, Here's How It May Push Price Up
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu, a popular meme-based cryptocurrency, has recently experienced a remarkable increase in its burn rate. In the past 24 hours, the burn rate has spiked to an astonishing 1,384%, with about 40 million tokens being destroyed. However, this development may not necessarily have a significant impact on the token's price, given the relatively low value of the destroyed funds.

The term "burn rate" refers to the process of permanently removing tokens from circulation by sending them to an inaccessible wallet, effectively reducing the overall supply. This strategy is often employed to create scarcity and increase the value of the remaining tokens. In Shiba Inu's case, the recent burn has led to the destruction of millions of tokens, yet the total value remains relatively low.

Shibburn
Source: Shibburn

Despite the massive spike in burn rate, Shiba Inu's price has seen modest gains in the last two weeks. The meme token is currently trading at $0.00001, with a price increase of over 7.8% during this period. This positive performance can be attributed to the broader market recovery, which has seen many cryptocurrencies regain lost ground after a tumultuous period.

While the increased burn rate has caught the attention of investors and traders, it is essential to consider the broader context when assessing the potential impact on Shiba Inu's price. The value of the destroyed tokens is relatively small compared to the token's overall market capitalization. As a result, the immediate effect on price might be limited.

Related
XRP Gears Up for Significant Move, Here Are Two Positive Triggers to Watch

However, the burn rate is just one aspect of Shiba Inu's recent developments. The meme token has been making headlines for various reasons, including its expanding ecosystem and growing adoption among businesses and retailers. These factors, combined with the ongoing market recovery, may contribute to the token's price performance in the short to medium term.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Prominent Crypto Analyst Bets Against Srinivasan's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction, Here's Why
03/19/2023 - 09:39
Prominent Crypto Analyst Bets Against Srinivasan's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image “Black Swan” Author Ridicules $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
03/19/2023 - 09:31
“Black Swan” Author Ridicules $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Burn Rate Soars 8,902% as Shiba Inu Army Gets Rid of Billion SHIB
03/18/2023 - 20:00
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 8,902% as Shiba Inu Army Gets Rid of Billion SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Still Up 1,384%, Here's How It May Push Price Up
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Still Up 1,384%, Here's How It May Push Price Up
Prominent Crypto Analyst Bets Against Srinivasan's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction, Here's Why
Prominent Crypto Analyst Bets Against Srinivasan's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction, Here's Why
“Black Swan” Author Ridicules $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
“Black Swan” Author Ridicules $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 8,902% as Shiba Inu Army Gets Rid of Billion SHIB
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 8,902% as Shiba Inu Army Gets Rid of Billion SHIB
SHIB Price Analysis for March 18
SHIB Price Analysis for March 18
Ethereum (ETH) in Danger Due to Three Trends: Ex-Arcane Research Team
Ethereum (ETH) in Danger Due to Three Trends: Ex-Arcane Research Team
Bitcoin (BTC) at $1,000,000 in 90 Days: Insane Bet by Balaji Srinivasan
Bitcoin (BTC) at $1,000,000 in 90 Days: Insane Bet by Balaji Srinivasan
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai De-Risks Staking, Expect More ETH Locked, Top Analyst Chris Burniske Says
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai De-Risks Staking, Expect More ETH Locked, Top Analyst Chris Burniske Says
Cardano Mithril Innovation Nears Final Milestones Ahead of Mainnet Debut
Cardano Mithril Innovation Nears Final Milestones Ahead of Mainnet Debut
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 18
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 18
Show all