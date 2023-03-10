Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev Reaches Out to Community Before Shibarium Beta Release

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has sent out a message to the SHIB community ahead of the much anticipated Shibarium beta launch.

Kusama urges SHIB users to "Please wait for official announcements" in a recent tweet that had ShibArmy, DYOR and Shibarium tags, indicating that he was speaking along these lines.

Expectations soared as the Shiba Inu team made an exciting announcement that Shibarium beta would be launched this week.

With less than 48 hours to wrap up the week, Kusama issues a warning to protect the SHIB community from scams and bad actors, telling them to wait for official announcements (which implies getting announcements from official sources).

#SHIBARMY many people continue to get scammed because they are not following official sources 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nsKpYubymf — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) March 9, 2023

Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account SHIB BPP makes note of the fact that "many people continue to get scammed because they are not following official sources." He went ahead and shared the list of official SHIB websites and social media handles on Twitter.

Builders prepare for Shibarium launch

Ahead of the much anticipated Shibarium beta launch, developers of PawSwap say the multi-chain DEX will transition to the Layer 2 protocol once it launches.

Blockchain developer API NOWNodes, which previously indicated support for Shibarium, released a roadmap outlining its integration plan for the Layer 2 solution.

Looks like #ShibariumBETA is going to be released this week! Can't wait to test it 👀



After the @ShibariumNet announcement, we decided that it would be also great for us to show our #SHIB node integration roadmap 👇🏼



Sign Up to receive updates first: https://t.co/BE1UDgYuM4 pic.twitter.com/fI6VHGQGyD — NOWNodes (@NOWNodes) March 9, 2023

Shibarium is expected to go through a phased release, which is the beta phase, the mainnet development phase and then the mainnet release.

NowNode says it will run internal tests during the Shibarium beta phase while preparing for deployment.

In Shibarium's Mainnet Development Phase, NOWNodes says it will perform safety tests and make necessary changes. At Shibarium's mainnet launch, NOWNodes says it will launch SHIB node access in this last phase.