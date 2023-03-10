Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev Reaches Out to Community Before Shibarium Beta Release

Fri, 03/10/2023 - 14:23
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium expected to go through phased release
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev Reaches Out to Community Before Shibarium Beta Release
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has sent out a message to the SHIB community ahead of the much anticipated Shibarium beta launch.

Kusama urges SHIB users to "Please wait for official announcements" in a recent tweet that had ShibArmy, DYOR and Shibarium tags, indicating that he was speaking along these lines.

Expectations soared as the Shiba Inu team made an exciting announcement that Shibarium beta would be launched this week. 

With less than 48 hours to wrap up the week, Kusama issues a warning to protect the SHIB community from scams and bad actors, telling them to wait for official announcements (which implies getting announcements from official sources).

Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account SHIB BPP makes note of the fact that "many people continue to get scammed because they are not following official sources." He went ahead and shared the list of official SHIB websites and social media handles on Twitter. 

Builders prepare for Shibarium launch

Ahead of the much anticipated Shibarium beta launch, developers of PawSwap say the multi-chain DEX will transition to the Layer 2 protocol once it launches.

Blockchain developer API NOWNodes, which previously indicated support for Shibarium, released a roadmap outlining its integration plan for the Layer 2 solution.

Shibarium is expected to go through a phased release, which is the beta phase, the mainnet development phase and then the mainnet release.

NowNode says it will run internal tests during the Shibarium beta phase while preparing for deployment.

In Shibarium's Mainnet Development Phase, NOWNodes says it will perform safety tests and make necessary changes. At Shibarium's mainnet launch, NOWNodes says it will launch SHIB node access in this last phase.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Resilience in This Key Metric Despite Price Fall: Details
03/10/2023 - 13:43
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Resilience in This Key Metric Despite Price Fall: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 126 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Whale as Shibarium Launch Still in Cards for This Week
03/10/2023 - 13:13
126 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Whale as Shibarium Launch Still in Cards for This Week
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Calls Ethereum (ETH) Holders to Action in Wake of This Incident
03/10/2023 - 12:40
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Calls Ethereum (ETH) Holders to Action in Wake of This Incident
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide