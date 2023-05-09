Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Announcement Imminent, Here's What It Might Be

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account Lucie has hinted at an announcement incoming for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

LucieSHIB tweeted about the possibility of an announcement on Shiba Inu's cold wallet coming this week.

Cold wallet coming this week ( Probably)



What is it?



A cold wallet, also known as a cold storage solution 1, is a type of cryptocurrency wallet that is not connected to the internet. It securely stores a user's private keys offline, usually on a physical device, to protect… pic.twitter.com/mHdL6fAN1p — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 9, 2023

A "cold wallet" is a type of cryptocurrency wallet that safely saves a user's private keys offline, typically on a physical device, guarding against potential hacking and theft.

The screenshot shared by Lucie reads that an update or announcement on the Shiba Inu cold wallet will be provided in the next few days, or even earlier if things go well. The screenshot also reads, "Just a small update, currently organizing general AMA with Huobi Exchange, AMA with Certik, and possible partnership."

According to the initial announcement of the Shiba Inu cold wallet, the Shiba Inu development team is considering working with two well-known figures in the industry, presumably Huobi and Certik, regarding the wallet's launch. Further details on this were unavailable at press time.

Shiba Inu payments accepted by hundreds of companies

Crypto payment processor BitPay announced its support for Shiba Inu in late 2021, and since then, its adoption of crypto payments has grown tremendously. BitPay notes in a blog post that hundreds of companies are now accepting Shiba Inu direct payments.

However, it lists 11 major companies that accept SHIB as payment, including SlingTV, Newegg, the American Cancer Society, Menufy, Jomashop, AMC Theatres, the Carolina Hurricanes, APMEX, HOSTKEY, David SW and Twitch.

Gucci became one of the biggest luxury brands ever to accept cryptocurrency, allowing customers to spend Shiba Inu in person at 70% of its retail stores.