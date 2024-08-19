    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Below 1 Trillion in 24 Hours: Here's What It Means

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu gradually losing traction on market, and it is not looking great
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 13:25
    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen a decline in large transaction volume below the crucial threshold of $1 trillion. The meme cryptocurrency is having trouble maintaining the momentum that once made it a favorite among regular investors, and this decline highlights a worrying trend for it. 

    A notable sign of waning interest and involvement in SHIB's market activities is the decline in transaction volume. It could be a sign of larger capital flight from the asset if SHIB's market is not gaining traction. With recent ETF approvals and other market activity drawing attention to prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB seems to be losing its allure. This volume drop could be seen as an indication that investors are shifting their money away from SHIB and toward more secure or promising ventures. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB has found it difficult to keep up with the wider market over the last few months. The formerly active community appears to be losing interest, and the difficulties are made worse by the decline in transaction volume. It appears that speculative traders or even long-term holders may no longer choose SHIB given its inability to sustain the one trillion threshold in daily transactions.

    It would take noteworthy advancements or market shifts to pique investor interest again for SHIB to regain its footing. But the future appears uncertain given the current trends, which indicate a decline in participation. Close attention should be paid to SHIB's volume metrics by investors and market observers as they may indicate future declines, or in the event that the asset manages to pique interest against a resurgence.

    #Shiba Inu
