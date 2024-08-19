Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to SHIB Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities have received an important warning about the rise of fraudulent Telegram groups.

In a tweet, Shiba Inu-focused X account Shibarmy Scam Alerts called the attention of the Shiba Inu community to this development, noting that it had received reports of fake Telegram groups targeting the Shibarium community. It went on to say that these fake Telegram groups intend to scam unsuspecting users by promoting fraudulent tokens or offering fake rewards, thereby draining their wallets.

🚨 SHIBARMY WARNING 🚨



Attention, #SHIBARMY! We've received reports of fake Telegram groups targeting our Shibarium communities. These groups are designed to scam you and drain your wallets by promoting fraudulent tokens or offering fake rewards.



IMPORTANT:



Always verify any… pic.twitter.com/igT27Daph4 — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) August 18, 2024

In this light, ShibArmy Scam Alerts stated that it is important for SHIB holders to always verify any information through official channels. As a safety measure, they should never engage with Telegram accounts offering "claim your rewards" or any suspicious offers, as these are often scams. They should hesitate and verify before taking any action.

The alert from Shibarmy Scam Alerts emphasizes the need to stay vigilant and double-check all information in the crypto space.

In another warning on X, ShibArmy Scam Alerts alerted the Shiba Inu community to the presence of fraudulent websites and individuals attempting to scam users by asking them to "rectify" or "sync" their wallets. These tactics are intended to steal funds by gaining access to wallet information.

Shibarium hits remarkable milestones

ShibTorch, the much-anticipated community-driven burn portal, has officially launched on the Shibarium layer-2 network. EIP-1559, launched during Ethereum's London hard fork, introduced the concept of a basic fee that is burned. This process reduces the total supply of ETH, introducing a deflationary factor to the network.

Shibarium's burn hard fork implements EIP-1559 capabilities, while also enabling a unique burning mechanism via ShibTorch, which functions as an interactive dashboard that allows the Shiba Inu community to actively participate in and monitor the burning of SHIB tokens.

In another milestone, Shibarium has introduced a new feature — a "Security Score" for contracts created on the network — which is a game-changer for anyone navigating the ecosystem, providing an extra layer of transparency and peace of mind.