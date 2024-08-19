    Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to SHIB Community

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Important warning issued to Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 10:28
    Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to SHIB Community
    The Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities have received an important warning about the rise of fraudulent Telegram groups.

    In a tweet, Shiba Inu-focused X account Shibarmy Scam Alerts called the attention of the Shiba Inu community to this development, noting that it had received reports of fake Telegram groups targeting the Shibarium community. It went on to say that these fake Telegram groups intend to scam unsuspecting users by promoting fraudulent tokens or offering fake rewards, thereby draining their wallets.

    In this light, ShibArmy Scam Alerts stated that it is important for SHIB holders to always verify any information through official channels. As a safety measure, they should never engage with Telegram accounts offering "claim your rewards" or any suspicious offers, as these are often scams. They should hesitate and verify before taking any action.

    New Scam Warning Issues for Shiba Inu Community

    The alert from Shibarmy Scam Alerts emphasizes the need to stay vigilant and double-check all information in the crypto space.

    In another warning on X, ShibArmy Scam Alerts alerted the Shiba Inu community to the presence of fraudulent websites and individuals attempting to scam users by asking them to "rectify" or "sync" their wallets. These tactics are intended to steal funds by gaining access to wallet information.

    Shibarium hits remarkable milestones

    ShibTorch, the much-anticipated community-driven burn portal, has officially launched on the Shibarium layer-2 network. EIP-1559, launched during Ethereum's London hard fork, introduced the concept of a basic fee that is burned. This process reduces the total supply of ETH, introducing a deflationary factor to the network.

    Shibarium's burn hard fork implements EIP-1559 capabilities, while also enabling a unique burning mechanism via ShibTorch, which functions as an interactive dashboard that allows the Shiba Inu community to actively participate in and monitor the burning of SHIB tokens.

    In another milestone, Shibarium has introduced a new feature — a "Security Score" for contracts created on the network — which is a game-changer for anyone navigating the ecosystem, providing an extra layer of transparency and peace of mind.

