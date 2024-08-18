New Scam Warning Issues for Shiba Inu Community

Fraudsters are actively targeting the Shiba Inu community with a new scam, according to a recent alert.

Advertisement

Bad actors are trying to part SHIB holders with their funds by copying the official landing pages of popular wallets such as MetaMask and Ledger.

It is worth noting that there is no such thing as "rectifying," "proving" or "validating" your wallet. These terms, however, are often used by scams and bots. Hence, they should be treated as major red flags. The main goal of scammers is to obtain access to the wallets of their potential victims.

The rule of thumb is to never share one's keys or recovery phrases with anyone. Wallets or exchanges are never going to request such information.

Accidentally visiting such fraudulent websites does not pose a significant threat. However, it is important to note that interacting with this website with one's wallet and signing malicious transactions would most likely be fatal for one's funds. One should always verify websites and links to make sure that bad actors do not steal sensitive information.

Suspicious activity should be reported to platform administrations. In some cases, law enforcement agencies also get involved. As reported by U.Today , Chainalysis recently collaborated with public sector agencies from around the globe in order to launch Operation Spincaster which was meant to combat approval phishing scams.