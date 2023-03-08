Fake Satoshi Craig Wright Takes Another Jab at Ripple

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, claiming to be the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), has gone public with another attack on Ripple and XRP. This time, it hit the crypto company's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, whom Wright labeled as a criminal. The reason for such a scandalous statement from the fake Satoshi was Garlinghouse's recent comments that the SEC's way of regulating through enforcement could hurt the crypto industry in the U.S.

Wright v. XRP and Ripple

This is not Wright's first such attack on Ripple and XRP directly, which he previously called the most worthless pump-and-dump scheme. At the same time, Faketoshi, as Wright has been nicknamed in the crypto space, has further promised to provide an academic analysis of XRP in 2023, which he says will show just how dishonest the system is.

Ripple's management has not responded to the scientist's latest thunderous statement. The latest was Ripple's chief technology officer, David Schwartz, calling Wright a "despicable coward" who is suing developers for their opinions, which in Schwartz's view is "vile" and "grotesque."

The case in question was the famous Wright v. McCormack trial, where the latter was a defendant in a libel case against an Australian scientist. Although the trial was lengthy, the funny thing is that it ended with McCormack being ordered to pay Wright £1.