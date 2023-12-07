Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie has intimated to the SHIB community about an upcoming giveaway party.

Advertisement

While giving away small tidbits, Lucie hints at an upcoming giveaway on Dec. 20: the Shibarium Christmas giveaway party.

Join the Shibarium Christmas Giveaway Party on Dec 20th! 🚀



Hang out with our big pals @wellyfriends @badideaai and @shibacals we spread festive cheer.



We've got mad respect for our communities, and it's giveaway time! 🎁



Stay tuned for more details. Let the jingle crypto… pic.twitter.com/VGw9dH3daY — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) December 6, 2023

The Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities will get to hang out with Shiba Inu partners Welly's fast-food restaurant, Bad Idea AI and Shibacals, according to Lucie, in festive cheer.

Giving a subtle indication of the nature of the giveaway, Lucie extends an invitation from Shiboshis NFT while unveiling the first gift of a "Ryoshi" Shiboshi NFT.

The year 2023 was a memorable one for Shiba Inu in general, as it saw some of its visions come to reality this year. The year also came with its challenges, which Shiba Inu sailed through.

On Aug. 28, Shiba Inu Layer-2 Shibarium relaunched after a massive surge of transactions caused it to pause shortly after its initial launch on Aug. 16.

At the time of writing, Shibarium has surpassed 51 million in total transactions, reaching 51,712,189. Total blocks are also nearing the two million milestone, now at 1,989,363, according to Shibarium scan data.

In the coming days, Shibarium will introduce a transformational token-burning mechanism that is intended to lower token supply, potentially enhancing the token's value and helping its ecosystem. The burn mechanism will be divided into two stages: manual and automated.

In January, the Shibarium burn mechanism is expected to transform into an automated one.

Shibarium's testnet, Puppynet, will also be switching from the Goerli Network to the Sepolia Network.