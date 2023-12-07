Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
2023 was memorable year for Shiba Inu in general
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 11:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu team member Lucie has intimated to the SHIB community about an upcoming giveaway party.

Advertisement

While giving away small tidbits, Lucie hints at an upcoming giveaway on Dec. 20: the Shibarium Christmas giveaway party.

The Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities will get to hang out with Shiba Inu partners Welly's fast-food restaurant, Bad Idea AI and Shibacals, according to Lucie, in festive cheer.

Giving a subtle indication of the nature of the giveaway, Lucie extends an invitation from Shiboshis NFT while unveiling the first gift of a "Ryoshi" Shiboshi NFT.

The year 2023 was a memorable one for Shiba Inu in general, as it saw some of its visions come to reality this year. The year also came with its challenges, which Shiba Inu sailed through.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fee-Free Trading Announced by Major Crypto Exchange

On Aug. 28, Shiba Inu Layer-2 Shibarium relaunched after a massive surge of transactions caused it to pause shortly after its initial launch on Aug. 16.

At the time of writing, Shibarium has surpassed 51 million in total transactions, reaching 51,712,189. Total blocks are also nearing the two million milestone, now at 1,989,363, according to Shibarium scan data.

In the coming days, Shibarium will introduce a transformational token-burning mechanism that is intended to lower token supply, potentially enhancing the token's value and helping its ecosystem. The burn mechanism will be divided into two stages: manual and automated.

In January, the Shibarium burn mechanism is expected to transform into an automated one.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance

Shibarium's testnet, Puppynet, will also be switching from the Goerli Network to the Sepolia Network.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
2023/12/07 11:26
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
2023/12/07 11:26
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Massive Litecoin (LTC) Selling Spree: Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Hold It?
2023/12/07 11:26
Massive Litecoin (LTC) Selling Spree: Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Hold It?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
Massive Litecoin (LTC) Selling Spree: Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Hold It?
Massive Litecoin (LTC) Selling Spree: Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Hold It?
Shiba Inu Breaks Multimonth Record in 363% On-chain Boost Amid SHIB Price Surge
Shiba Inu Breaks Multimonth Record in 363% On-chain Boost Amid SHIB Price Surge
Ethereum Price to Surge Massively, Suggests This ETH Chart
Ethereum Price to Surge Massively, Suggests This ETH Chart
'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini
'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini
Cardano (ADA) on Solo Bullish Ride, Multiple Metrics Just Turned Green
Cardano (ADA) on Solo Bullish Ride, Multiple Metrics Just Turned Green
MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Throws Cold Water on Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Throws Cold Water on Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Show all
Advertisement
AD