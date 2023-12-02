Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu: Shibarium 5 Million Daily Transactions Generate Enthusiasm

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium sees six-fold increase in daily transactions, and BONE price gains 20%
Sat, 12/02/2023 - 12:02
Shiba Inu: Shibarium 5 Million Daily Transactions Generate Enthusiasm
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu Layer-2 solution Shibarium saw a more than six-fold increase in daily transactions, which jumped from 748,230 on Nov. 30 to hit 5.1 million in the past day.

Advertisement

Shibarium saw a massive 583% spike in daily transactions, which set a new high on Dec. 1. The surge triggered enthusiasm across the board, given that all the while Shibarium daily transactions had flatlined between the 10,000 and 20,000 range.

Related
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Sets Impressive Milestone of Over 4 Million Transactions

Occasionally, the Shiba Inu Layer 2 witnessed a drop below the lower end of the range, falling below 10,000, and a few times exceeded the 20,000 range, surpassing 43,000 at one instance.

Reacting to the recent massive spike in Shibarium transactions, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya tweeted excitedly: "Shibarium, you trooper, continues to do what it's built to do."

Shiba Inu team member Lucie draws attention to the positivity on X: "Shibarium transactions hitting new highs at 5.1 million daily transactions."

Lucie highlights "increased traffic, soaring gas prices and more burn" on Shibarium while predicting that "the momentum is coming slowly but surely."

BONE jumps 20%

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the Shibarium gas token, appears to be a major beneficiary of the recent enthusiasm surrounding Shibarium. The price of BONE has jumped since Dec. 1, when transactions on Shibarium began to soar.

At the time of writing, Shibarium has hit 12,731,763 in total transactions after gaining 5.1 million transactions in the past day.

The total blocks created by Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium are now 1,902,645 at an average block time of 5.0 seconds. Wallet addresses have grown to a current figure of 1,277,477, per Shibariumscan data.

The BONE price is replicating Shibarium's growth, climbing nearly 20% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BONE was up 15.39% in the last 24 hours to $0.724.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #BONE
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Key Reason This AI Crypto Price Soared by 700%
2023/12/02 12:01
Key Reason This AI Crypto Price Soared by 700%
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones
2023/12/02 12:01
Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More
2023/12/02 12:01
Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu: Shibarium 5 Million Daily Transactions Generate Enthusiasm
Shiba Inu: Shibarium 5 Million Daily Transactions Generate Enthusiasm
Key Reason This AI Crypto Price Soared by 700%
Key Reason This AI Crypto Price Soared by 700%
Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones
Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones
Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More
Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More
Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary
Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary
Shibarium Transactions at All-Time High, What's Really Happening?
Shibarium Transactions at All-Time High, What's Really Happening?
77.77 Billion SHIB Transferred by FTX Exchange, Here’s SHIB Price Reaction
77.77 Billion SHIB Transferred by FTX Exchange, Here’s SHIB Price Reaction
Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes Next Breakthrough: New High on Horizon
Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes Next Breakthrough: New High on Horizon
Ripple's Top Lawyer Spots "Troubling Pattern" for SEC
Ripple's Top Lawyer Spots "Troubling Pattern" for SEC
As Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $39,000, Spot BTC ETF Finally Gets Official Approval Window
As Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $39,000, Spot BTC ETF Finally Gets Official Approval Window
Show all
Advertisement
AD