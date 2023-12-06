Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fee-Free Trading Announced by Major Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Bitrue has announced fee-free trading for Shiba Inu futures, much to the delight of SHIB traders and its general community.

Advertisement

Bitrue has announced a new promotion that features fee-free trading for SHIB and 12 other futures pairs, along with a chance for 50 random winners to win 50 USDT daily.

🚀 ZERO Trading Fees for HOT #Bitrue Futures NOW!



🎁 Fee-free trading for $SHIB and 12 other hot futures pairs is in full swing!



✅ 50 random winners stand a chance to win 50 $USDT Daily



👉 Join now https://t.co/4CX5WmjTVl pic.twitter.com/OX96IcJ1cR — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) December 6, 2023

By definition, Shiba Inu futures are an agreement between two counterparties to buy and sell a specific amount of SHIB at a particular future Shiba Inu price on a specific date and time.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) futures allow users to gain exposure to Shiba Inu without ever having to own it, so the announcement remains noteworthy for present and aspiring SHIB futures traders.

SHIB open interest jumps

According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu is demonstrating a rise in open interest, which is up 13.01% to $27.15 million.

The total number of futures contracts held by market participants at the end of the trading day is referred to as open interest, and it indicates the full amount of activity on the futures market.

A rise in open interest signifies the entry of new capital onto the market. Bitcoin's recent run beyond $44,000 appears to have breathed new life onto the crypto market, driving an upsurge in money flowing into specialized cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). This statistic revealed by SHIB derivatives shows that investors are more willing to incur risks.

Noteably, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a beneficiary of the bullish impulse on the market, soaring to highs of $0.00001067 in today's trading, erasing a zero from its price.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 8.72% in the last 24 hours to $0.000010. Shiba Inu's trading volume has also spiked 140% in response to the price volatility, with a whopping $808 million worth of SHIB traded in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.