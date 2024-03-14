Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Filecoin (FIL) Investors Are Aiming For Growth In 2024, Kelexo (KLX) Pushes Decentralization

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Depending on how much you know about the market, it isn't quite easy to decide between Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Filecoin (FIL). Both coins excel in their own ways and are focused on two different things. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin based on a pop culture sensation while Filecoin (FIL) is a blockchain network based on InterPlanetary File System Technology.

Judging by price isn't always the best way to go, because despite Filecoin's (FIL) higher price $11.25 per Filecoin (FIL) to $0.000033 per Shiba Inu (SHIB), Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a higher market cap with a difference of over $5 billion. However, there are some other assets on the market, like Kelexo with decentralized offerings.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stable

It shouldn't be bad news to hear that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has now found a stable position. Better yet, this position is over 200% better than its price a month ago. Yet, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) recent growth increased expectations along with its price.

Unfortunately, Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors should not expect too much for the rest of the month. It might be some time before we see any big changes for Shiba Inu (SHIB). At press time, it trades at $0.00003249 per unit, up from a week ago but unlikely to go too far over this.

Profits stacking for Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) has gone up in the last three weeks, starting at the end of February. It doubled in value going back over a month ago, with over 107% gains. $8.0373 was the price of Filecoin (FIL) in the opening hours of March but it is much higher now.

This upward climb sees Filecoin (FIL) change hands at $11.10 per unit. It did temporarily dip in intra-week trading but is 10% better than a week ago. A pattern appears to be forming so investors should monitor the charts for a bit.

Kelexo's market placement

Kelexo (KLXO) is a decentralized lending platform. This means anyone can sign up and give out a loan or get one. This entire process is permissionless and takes around 4 or 5 minutes. This is faster and more efficient than most other platforms.

Many investors have already seized the opportunity of Kelexo (KLXO). With so much potential, it could be a choice for those who are looking for alternative investements. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Filecoin (FIL) are good options with stabilized market performance, controlled volatility and time-tested market performance. Both assets saw lack of selling pressure from the team behind them.