Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps booming as the rates of all top 10 coins are rising.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has outperformed all other coins from the top 10 list, rocketing by 10.76%.

On the local chart, the price is between the recently formed support at $19,938 and the resistance at $21,247. At the moment, the rate is closer to the upper level, which means that closure near it may be a prerequisite for further growth to the $22,000 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost reached the resistance at $21,473. Currently, traders should pay attention to the way BTC approaches the level. If the speed is high, there is a chance to see a false breakout followed by a correction to the $20,000 area.

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has started to realize the accumulated energy. If the candle closes with no long wicks, the midterm rise may continue to the $22,781 mark. At that level, one can expect some correction as the main crypto is about to reach the overbought zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,900 at press time.