Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14

Sat, 01/14/2023 - 14:38
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can Bitcoin (BTC) remain more powerful than altcoins?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market keeps booming as the rates of all top 10 coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has outperformed all other coins from the top 10 list, rocketing by 10.76%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the price is between the recently formed support at $19,938 and the resistance at $21,247. At the moment, the rate is closer to the upper level, which means that closure near it may be a prerequisite for further growth to the $22,000 zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost reached the resistance at $21,473. Currently, traders should pay attention to the way BTC approaches the level. If the speed is high, there is a chance to see a false breakout followed by a correction to the $20,000 area.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has started to realize the accumulated energy. If the candle closes with no long wicks, the midterm rise may continue to the $22,781 mark. At that level, one can expect some correction as the main crypto is about to reach the overbought zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,900 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
01/14/2023 - 15:43
Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
01/14/2023 - 15:23
Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's How XRP Holders Might Receive Flare Tokens After Distribution Threshold Is Reached
01/14/2023 - 14:06
Here's How XRP Holders Might Receive Flare Tokens After Distribution Threshold Is Reached
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide