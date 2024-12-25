Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activity Plummets by 30%: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu's activity has been plummeting drastically, and there's good reason for it
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 12:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activity Plummets by 30%: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent network activity on Shiba Inu has significantly decreased, with activity levels falling by 30%. The state of SHIB's ecosystem and its possible effects on the token's price trajectory have caused some investor outflow. In terms of price performance, SHIB has recovered after making contact with the 200 EMA, a critical support level.  

    Advertisement

    However, as SHIB moves closer to resistance levels around $0.000025 and $0.000027, current trading range near $0.000023 suggests that the recovery may be waning. A warning sign could be the waning network activity. A 30% decline in activity indicates a decline in interest or involvement in the Shiba Inu environment.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This decline may be explained by lower transaction volumes, fewer wallet activations or less activity from large holders. Since less activity usually indicates a lack of fresh funding or enthusiasm entering the project, this trend frequently corresponds with price stagnation or decline. In spite of these worries, there is some optimism on the technical chart. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Whales on Move: 270 Million DOGE Shifted Within 96 Hours
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    XRP's Flag Pattern: What to Expect? Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Equilibrium, Bitcoin (BTC) Critical Support Level Reached
    World's Greatest Angel Investor Warns That MicroStrategy Is Buying Too Much Bitcoin

    Related
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 10:26
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    A small increase in volume and the recovery from the 200 EMA suggest that speculative interest may be returning. SHIB may regain bullish momentum and aim for higher levels around $0.000030 if it can break above its current resistance levels. If SHIB is unable to maintain its position above $0.000022, a retest of $0.000020 may be imminent. 

    Even though the price recovery is positive, the decline in network activity is a warning sign that should not be disregarded. Stronger buying volume and more on-chain activity are signs that SHIB needs to pique investor interest again in order to sustain a rally. The future of the token is still up in the air until then, with the odds favoring either further consolidation or decline.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 10:58
    Dogecoin Whales on Move: 270 Million DOGE Shifted Within 96 Hours
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 10:26
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activity Plummets by 30%: What's Happening?
    Dogecoin Whales on Move: 270 Million DOGE Shifted Within 96 Hours
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD