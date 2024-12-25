Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activity Plummets by 30%: What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recent network activity on Shiba Inu has significantly decreased, with activity levels falling by 30%. The state of SHIB's ecosystem and its possible effects on the token's price trajectory have caused some investor outflow. In terms of price performance, SHIB has recovered after making contact with the 200 EMA, a critical support level.

However, as SHIB moves closer to resistance levels around $0.000025 and $0.000027, current trading range near $0.000023 suggests that the recovery may be waning. A warning sign could be the waning network activity. A 30% decline in activity indicates a decline in interest or involvement in the Shiba Inu environment.

This decline may be explained by lower transaction volumes, fewer wallet activations or less activity from large holders. Since less activity usually indicates a lack of fresh funding or enthusiasm entering the project, this trend frequently corresponds with price stagnation or decline. In spite of these worries, there is some optimism on the technical chart.

A small increase in volume and the recovery from the 200 EMA suggest that speculative interest may be returning. SHIB may regain bullish momentum and aim for higher levels around $0.000030 if it can break above its current resistance levels. If SHIB is unable to maintain its position above $0.000022, a retest of $0.000020 may be imminent.

Even though the price recovery is positive, the decline in network activity is a warning sign that should not be disregarded. Stronger buying volume and more on-chain activity are signs that SHIB needs to pique investor interest again in order to sustain a rally. The future of the token is still up in the air until then, with the odds favoring either further consolidation or decline.