67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear

On-chain data points to major ramifications for the asset's future, placing Shiba Inu at a pivotal point. As the market continues to exhibit bearish tendencies, the enormous 67 trillion SHIB support level — which is strongly correlated with high transaction volumes and market stability — is in jeopardy.

The daily chart shows that SHIB has been struggling to stay above important support levels. The asset has lost its hold on the 50 EMA, a crucial support level, and is currently trading close to $0.0000222. The 200 EMA, which usually acts as the last obstacle for bullish investors, is now dangerously close to where SHIB is trading. SHIB may erase a significant amount of the gains from its previous bullish run if it loses this level, which could signal an impending decline toward $0.0000204 or even lower.

On-chain data contributes to the alarming story even more. Whale or institutional investors are not interested, as sharp decline in large transaction volumes show. Furthermore, according to profitability metrics, the majority of SHIB holders are currently out of the money, contributing to the downfall even more.

As important support levels are broken, panic-selling may worsen, creating a cascade effect. There is still some hope for SHIB in spite of the bearish setup. Speculative buying may be drawn to a possible recovery from the 200 EMA, particularly if SHIB crosses into oversold territory on indicators such as the RSI. In the event of such a bounce, the 50 EMA at $0.0000250 and $0.0000300 would be the first resistances to keep an eye on. In addition to serving as a psychological barrier, the 67 trillion SHIB level is a technical and fundamental indicator for the asset.

If this level vanishes due to persistent selling pressure, SHIB may experience additional drops, putting investor patience to the test. A recovery is still possible, though, if SHIB can maintain its stability and draw in fresh buyers at these lower levels. Investors can determine the next direction of movement by keeping a close eye on volume and important support areas.