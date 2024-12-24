Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 1,445%, Bigger Move Coming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Net flows surged to 799.32 billion SHIB in past day
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 14:11
    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 1,445%, Bigger Move Coming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently experienced a surge in large holder net flows, skyrocketing by an astonishing 1,445%. 

    Advertisement

    Specifically, whale netflows surged from 11.04 billion SHIB on Dec. 22 to 799.32 billion SHIB on Dec. 23, according to IntoTheBlock data.

     A positive increase in net flows is often associated with accumulation by large holders, while negative net flows are often interpreted as selling. That said, the significant uptick in large holder netflows has left the market speculating on what’s next for Shiba Inu. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Bitcoin Reserve Is ‘Hopium Hallucination,’ Blockchain Expert Says

    Related
    20 Trillion SHIB Next as Shiba Inu Price Drops 6%: Details
    Sun, 12/22/2024 - 10:28
    20 Trillion SHIB Next as Shiba Inu Price Drops 6%: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    In Shiba Inu’s case, the 1,445% spike coincides with substantial activity among large holders, or whales. In the last 24 hours, large transaction volumes for SHIB have skyrocketed by 265.28%, amounting to $84.28 million.

    Meanwhile, Shiba Inu's price has slightly risen in the last 24 hours, up 2.51% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.0000222. 

    Will SHIB price follow? 

    Shiba Inu has been rather quiet in recent trading sessions, with minor price movements.

    Since its sharp rebound from lows of $0.00001850 on Dec. 20, Shiba Inu has fluctuated in a range between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.0000256 and $0.0000187, respectively. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Whales Make 2.79 Trillion SHIB Move: What's Next for Price?
    Sun, 12/15/2024 - 13:00
    Shiba Inu Whales Make 2.79 Trillion SHIB Move: What's Next for Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu's recovery stalled at a high of $0.000024 on Dec. 21, and bulls will look to break past this level before moving on to the next key resistance at $0.0000256, where the daily SMA 50 is located.

    A successful breach over this level could allow SHIB to test the $0.00003 level before reaching the $0.000033 barrier. On the downside, support is expected at $0.0000185, close to the daily SMA 200.

    Going forward, it is unclear whether the rise in whale netflows will result in a price move, but in the short term, Shiba Inu's price trajectory may be decided by the broader crypto market and investor sentiment.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:56
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD