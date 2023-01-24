Shiba Inu (SHIB) Game Gets Game-Changing Upgrade: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Since its worldwide launch in October 2022, the Shiba Inu CCG game has received constant upgrades to provide users with the best experience.

According to Mazrael, a Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account, "a new patch has dropped for the Shiba Eternity game." He posted a screenshot of the Shiba Eternity 1.1.6 changelog.

An issue that would crash the game during deck editing was fixed, among several other fixes. This comes after the SHIB CCG game encouraged users to provide feedback on what might improve Shiba Eternity.

As reported earlier, a screenshot shared by ShibBPP indicated that regular players and Shiba Inu users would now be able to offer their ideas for the popular Shiba Eternity collectible card game for smartphones. The screenshot showed a new area in Shiba Eternity Discord where players can submit their ideas for in-game cards.

Shortly after launch, the Shiba Inu game rose to the top rankings on the Apple App Store. The free-to-play card game was rated as one of the "top ten games in the world" in an Apple App Store review.

Before its release, SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama highlighted the possibility of SHIB burns through the CCG game, though specifics have not been provided.

Shib lead developer sends out bullish message

A screenshot shared by "Ragnar Shib" shows Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama telling the community, "Keep the popcorn on the ready."

The expectations for the Shibarium layer 2 solution are already high. The Shibarium Network Twitter account has smashed a community milestone, reaching 59,300 followers at press time.