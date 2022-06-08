Shiba Inu Payments Now Enabled in 179 Countries Through This BitPay Integration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu payments may now be available to more users in 179 countries as Edge now supports the BitPay Protocol. Edge is a noncustodial wallet where customers can buy, sell, trade and spend over 130 digital assets. It supports over 1.7 million accounts in ten languages across 179 countries.

"With Edge's support, together we are able to promote payment quality online and in-store for both customers and merchants wanting to leverage the benefits of crypto payments," Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, said.

Merchants and businesses can accept crypto from wallets that have successfully enabled the BitPay Protocol to receive payments from over 200 million crypto users.

BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu coin in December 2021, which allowed SHIB to be spent at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted.

Shiba Inu's acceptance as payment grows

Shiba Inu's acceptance as payment continues to grow. Brazilian football club Sao Paulo FC recently announced it was now accepting Shiba Inu and cryptocurrencies as payment for tickets via Bitso and Bitpay.

Chipotle, a top Mexican fast-food restaurant chain, now accepts Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through digital payments platform Flexa. This means of payment will be available in more than 2,975 Chipotle restaurants in the United States.

U.Today previously reported on Shiba Inu now being accepted by thousands of restaurants in more than 65 countries as Lavu and Verifone announce a new collaboration.

In May, Lavu, global restaurant software and payments solution provider, and Verifone, a payments solution provider, disclosed a cross-distribution partnership that will integrate Lavu's restaurant software suite with Verifone's payment solutions, thus allowing cryptocurrency payments.

Shiba Inu trade marginally up at $0.0000106 at press time.