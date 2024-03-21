Binance Issues Cryptic Post and Makes This New Solana Meme Coin's Price Skyrocket

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
New Solana meme coin MUMU eyes epic price increase after Binance does this
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 12:11
Binance Issues Cryptic Post and Makes This New Solana Meme Coin's Price Skyrocket
The price of the MUMU meme cryptocurrency experienced a notable surge following a cryptic post from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. Within the span of an hour, MUMU's value rose by over 13%, prompted by a seemingly innocuous message featuring a bull emoji on Binance's official social media account.

Speculation quickly ensued among crypto enthusiasts regarding the potential significance of Binance's post, drawing parallels to similar instances in the past, where social media hints from the exchange correlated with notable price movements on other tokens. 

Notably, in January, a similar scenario unfolded with the Dogwifhat (WIF) token, further amplifying market interest in Binance's social media activity. As we already know, WIF was listed on a major exchange, and the token's price rose to $3.3 and its capitalization exceeded $3 billion.

Who's Mumu the Bull (MUMU)?

MUMU, a Solana-based token, entered the market a decade ago and has since accumulated a capitalization of $40 million, according to data from DEX Screener. Currently, its trading volume stands at $4.1 million, and it boasts a high DEXTscore rating of 99 out of 99 on DEX Tools. Additionally, assurances have been provided regarding the legitimacy of MUMU's contract and its status as a non-honeypot token.

Source: TradingView

Despite the surge in MUMU's price and market activity, investors should remain cautious. The speculative nature of meme coins, coupled with the inherent unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market, underscores the importance of careful consideration and risk management for investors.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

