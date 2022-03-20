Shiba Inu Price Spikes 7%, Outperforming Other Top Coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has spiked almost 8% over the past 24 hours, outperforming other top cryptocurrencies.

The canine cryptocurrency has added 20% this week. While these gains are certainly nothing to write home about for meme coin aficionados, they still help the cryptocurrency stand out among other major altcoins amid anemic price action.



It should be noted that the SHIB token is still down 72.37% from its record peak that was registered on Oct. 28.



Despite the persistent bearish trend, the cryptocurrency continues to see merchant acceptance, with AMC Theatres , the number one movie chain in the world, adding support for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the original canine cryptocurrency, last week.



Earlier this week, Middle East cryptocurrency trading platform Rain announced that it intended to add the SHIB token to its line-up of available cryptocurrencies.