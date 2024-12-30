Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Trigger 99.28% Crash in Major On-Chain Metric

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale activity takes over 99% dive, but what's behind plunge?
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Trigger 99.28% Crash in Major On-Chain Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Things continue to look ambiguous for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB). From one point of view, it is a so-called "nothing burger," as literally nothing is happening on the price chart of SHIB nor behind the scenes in the on-chain realm.

    However, a different angle opens up an intriguing-yet-depressing statistic, as the key metric for the Shiba Inu token experienced a 99.28% drop over the course of the last seven days. The metric in question is the Large Holders Netflow presented by IntoTheBlock, which tracks the amount of meme cryptocurrency flowing into wallets that hold no less than 0.1% of the SHIB supply in circulation.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    A week ago today, the volume of Shiba Inu tokens absorbed by the wealthiest investors was literally trillions. Fast forward to Dec. 30, and it is not even six billion SHIB, which translates to just $132,000 in dollars.

    What happened? 

    While the exact reason why the whales abandoned the Shiba Inu ship is unknown, the answer may be found in the extreme correlation of the cryptocurrency market with traditional finance. With the launch of several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs this year, crypto has become more correlated to TradFi than ever before.

    As a result, when traders close their desks and say goodbye to the holidays, volumes on the crypto market also drop. This may have happened with SHIB as well, and if that is true, no significant price movement or whale activity is expected at the moment.

    When everyone gets back to work, though, we may see some volatility again, which in turn will be caused by the same whales coming back to the market.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

