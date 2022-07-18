Shiba Inu Lead Dev States Requirements for Massive SHIB Burns; Over 1 Billion SHIB Burned in 7 Days

Mon, 07/18/2022 - 12:11
Tomiwabold Olajide
More than 1 billion SHIB burned over 7 days
According to Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, one seeming requirement for massive Shiba Inu burns is a "true community effort." He says that the project is working toward it on many levels. He says this might take time while hoping the timing works out perfectly.

According to the Shibburn website that tracks the burning of Shiba Inu tokens, 410,373,764,750,087 SHIB tokens have already been burnt from the initial supply of 1 quadrillion.

According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, 76,275,825 SHIB tokens have been burned and 16 transactions have been made in the last 24 hours. While that may seem like a lot, at that rate, it might take nearly two weeks (14 days) to burn 1 billion coins and 40 years to destroy 1 trillion tokens.

The burn could intensify based on "true community efforts" as suggested by the SHIB lead developer. Despite this, the burning of SHIB is going at a steady rate, with over 1 billion SHIB burned in the last seven days.

Presently, Shiba Inu has a total supply of 589,626,233,367,020, with a circulating supply of 557 trillion SHIB tokens and a market cap of $6.2 billion.

All eyes are on Shiba Inu

All eyes are on Shiba Inu if it can replicate its astounding bull run of 2021. Shiba Inu rallied millions of percent to reach highs of $0.000088 in October 2021 as major cryptocurrency exchanges listed SHIB and its popularity surged. Shiba Inu is currently tradable on several well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and, most recently, Bitfinex.

After the meme cryptocurrency erased the zeros from its price, enthusiasts are predicting SHIB's price to reach $0.01. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading for $0.000011 at press time, which remains quite far from $0.01. Since reaching all-time highs of $0.000088 in October last year at $0.88, Shiba Inu has lost nearly 87.19% of its value. Other cryptocurrencies have dropped drastically as well.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

