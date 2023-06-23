Shiba Inu: Here's Latest Update on Shibarium Beta Testnet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In its most recent blog post, Layer 2 Shibarium beta testnet builder Unification provides a new update. In a tweet, Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, shares the most recent information from Unification regarding Shibarium beta.

The OoO/VOR Shibarium beta testnet is still a work in progress (WIP), according to Unification. By the end of the month, it is intended to be deployed and the details publicized.

OoO/VOR Shibarium Beta Testnet



UPDATE



“Still WIP — we’re aiming to have this deployed and the details published by the end of the month. Additionally, we’ll be planning for faster deployment on any future potential Shibarium public beta testnet.

All teams are internally… pic.twitter.com/4OHl3p34M8 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 22, 2023

The new Sepolia xFUND Test token will also be bridged on any future potential Shibarium public beta testnet, according to the statement, which also plans for faster deployment.

The Shibarium builder also made it known that all teams, including Shibarium, are internally preparing for major updates for their communities. It also discusses UNoDE, which is currently entirely under private development but has significantly ramped up internally, with work on it being done as native support for partners at Shibarium.

Unification states that more information will soon be made publicly available to all parties interested and that private testing of the UNoDE alpha version is anticipated within a month.

Shibarium beta has made significant progress since launching on March 11. Total transactions are currently 22,899,464; the total blocks are 1,396,320 and wallet addresses are now 16,942,549.

Wen Shibarium?

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama provided an update to the Shiba Inu community via a blog post in which he tries to address the question "wen Shibarium." In response, he said, "Very soon."

Shibarium is the next, with perhaps one or two more surprises in the pipeline, Kusama said. He hints that the decentralized teams are nearing the completion of Shibarium, where BONE will prove its utility as a gas token for the L2 blockchain.

According to Kusama, the "Worldpaper," which will examine all facets of SHIB, including the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services, including, but not limited to, Shib, Bone, Leash, Treat and Shi, will be unveiled simultaneously with the introduction of Shibarium or shortly before.